Johnson, Palmer help James Madison eliminate Montana 28-6

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Cole Johnson passed for 295 yards and two touchdowns, Latrele Palmer rushed for 167 yards and a score and third-seeded James Madison eliminated No. 6 seed Montana 28-6 in the FCS quarterfinals. The victory was No. 100 for JMU coach Curt Cignetti. Montana lost starting quarterback Cam Humphrey and top receiver Sam Akem to early injuries. The Dukes have won eight in a row and next face either No. 2 seed North Dakota State or No. 7 seed ETSU in a semifinal on Dec. 17 or 18.