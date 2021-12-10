Sony Michel could be Rams’ latest late-season rushing star

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — For the third time in four seasons, the Los Angeles Rams appear to be getting a major boost in December from a running back who’s finishing the regular season strong. Sony Michel rushed for 121 yards and a touchdown and also caught three passes in the Rams’ 37-7 rout of Jacksonville last weekend. With Darrell Henderson still slowed by the thigh injury that kept him on the sideline against the Jaguars, Michel is likely to be Los Angeles’ lead back again Monday night when it visits the NFC West-leading Arizona Cardinals. Michel’s performance was the Rams’ first 100-yard rushing game of the season.