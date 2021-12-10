Washington tops Georgetown 2-1 in College Cup semifinal

CARY, N.C. (AP) — Lucas Meek and Charlie Ostrem each scored, and Washington beat Georgetown 2-1 to advance to the College Cup championship game. The Huskies, making their first appearance in the College Cup, will face Clemson in Sunday’s title match. The Tigers beat Notre Dame in a penalty shootout in Friday’s earlier semifinal. After a scoreless first half, Meek scored for the Huskies in the 54th minute. Moments later, Ostrem sent a blast from atop the box into the top right corner. Goalkeeper Sam Fowler extended his Washington record with his 29th postseason save.