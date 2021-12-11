Arsenal captain Aubameyang dropped for ‘disciplinary breach’

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been left out of the squad for the Premier League game against Southampton because of a “disciplinary breach.” Aubameyang was dropped to the bench for Monday’s game against Everton after a string of poor performances but wasn’t even among the substitutes for the Southampton game. In a pre-game interview, Arteta said the decision to leave out the striker was “unfortunately due to a disciplinary breach.” Aubameyang has just four goals in 14 Premier League games this season after signing a three-year contract extension last year that made him the team’s highest-paid player.