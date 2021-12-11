Former Hawks owner, executive Michael Gearon Sr. dies at 87

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Former Atlanta Hawks owner Michael Gearon Sr. has died at the age of 87. The Hawks announced Gearon’s death on Saturday. His love for the team was so great that he insisted he be paid only $1 annually when he served as an executive. Gearon served almost 30 years in various roles with the Hawks, including as general manager from 1977-79 and team president from 1977-86. Gearon, who built a successful real estate career, also was a former director of Turner Broadcasting. Michael Gearon Jr. said his father died Nov. 22 from a brain herniation in his Atlanta home.