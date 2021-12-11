Late dunk lifts No. 9 Alabama over No. 14 Houston 83-82

By JOHN ZENOR

AP Sports Writer

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — JD Davison’s putback dunk with 33 seconds left and a final defensive stop gave No. 9 Alabama a 83-82 victory over 14th-ranked Houston on Saturday night. Houston’s Kyler Edwards missed a 3-point attempt and two last-ditch attempts bounced off the rim, with the last of the two swatted out of bounds by Davison as the clock ran out. Houston coach Kelvin Sampson argued Davison’s swat was goaltending. Juwan Gary topped his career-high by halftime and finished with 19 for the Tide (8-1). Jaden Shackelford scored 18 and made 5 of 7 3-pointers. Marcus Sasser had 23 points for Houston (8-2), while Jamal Shead and Josh Carlton both scored 14.