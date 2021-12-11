O’Bannon scores 18 as TCU holds off Texas A&M 68-64

HOUSTON (AP) — Chuck O’Bannon Jr. scored 18 points off the bench, Emanuel Miller added 13 points and TCU defeated Texas A&M 68-64 on Saturday night in the Battleground 2K21. The Horned Frogs made 9 of 10 free throws in the final 1:17 to win although their six-point lead was cut to two on two occasions. O’Bannon hit a 3-pointer and Mike Miles followed with another for a 55-51 TCU lead with 5:41 remaining. Hassan Diarra’s 3-pointer drew the Aggies within 61-59 with about a minute to go but the Horned Frogs finished it off at the line. Marcus Williams led Texas A&M with 16 points.