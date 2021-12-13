Albany gets first road win, upsets Boston College 61-57

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. (AP) — Jamel Horton’s 3-pointer with 36 seconds left gave Albany the cushion it needed to earn its first road victory of the season, upsetting Boston College, 61-57. The Great Danes built a 35-26 lead by intermission but Boston College battled back to take the lead 39-37 on a jumper and layup by DeMarr Langford Jr. Albany took the lead for good on a 3-pointer by Matt Cerruti with 10:13 left and pushed the lead to double digits on Jarvis Doles’ layup with 5:38 left that made it 54-44.