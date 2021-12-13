On road to 5th Olympics, White finds the risk is worth it

By EDDIE PELLS

AP National Writer

COPPER MOUNTAIN, Colo. (AP) — As Shaun White embarked this month on the quest to make his fifth Olympics, the world’s most famous halfpipe rider finds living a life full of calculated risks is still part of his DNA. It’s a mindset that is less taken for granted these days in all-or-nothing sports like his than it was a mere 12 months ago. Simone Biles’ decision to pull out of the gymnastics women’s team final at the Tokyo Games earlier this year resonated with athletes throughout the elite world. That included White, who says if an athlete is putting his life on the line for any other reason than wanting to do it for himself, then it’s not a good enough reason.