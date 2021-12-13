Stars place G Khudobin, 2020 Stanley Cup starter, on waivers

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Stars have placed goalie Anton Khudobin on waivers. The move could allow the club to send its 2020 Stanley Cup Final starter to the minors. Teams have until Tuesday afternoon to claim Khudobin. The 35-year-old is in the second year of a three-year contract that has an annual salary cap hit of $3.3 million. Khudobin has been relegated to the third option behind 22-year-old Jake Oettinger and veteran Braden Holtby.