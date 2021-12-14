Event featuring teachers crawling for cash prompts apology

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The organizers of a fundraiser that featured teachers on their hands and knees grabbing for dollar bills at a junior hockey league game in South Dakota are apologizing after the event was criticized as demeaning. The “Dash For Cash” Saturday night at the Sioux Falls Stampede arena was a competition in which 10 local teachers were selected to go out on the ice and grab as much cash as they could for school projects. The event was heavily criticized on social media. The Sioux Falls Stampede and CU Mortgage Direct, which donated the cash, together issued an apology Monday and said they would be providing an additional $15,500 to area teachers.