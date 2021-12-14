Tiger Woods returns with a little help from his son

By The Associated Press

Tiger Woods is back in action this week with a little help from his 12-year-old son. It was only 10 months ago that Woods badly injured his right leg in a car crash in the Los Angeles area. Now he’s playing the PNC Championship for the second straight year with son Charlie. It’s only 36 holes. Woods can ride in a cart. And he doesn’t have to hit every shot. It’s the ideal place to test out his leg. The field in Orlando is loaded with major champions and their parents or children. That includes Nelly Korda, the lone LPGA player in the field.