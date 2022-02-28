Ole Miss gives athletic director Keith Carter four-year deal

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi has extended the contract of athletic director Keith Carter with a four-year deal worth $1.1 million annually. The school announced the new deal on Monday, saying it took effect in January. Carter became vice chancellor for intercollegiate athletics in 2019. The Rebels won 10 regular season games in football for the first time and won the NCAA women’s golf championship in 2021. Ole Miss has also launched a $350 million capital campaign to renovate athletic facilities.