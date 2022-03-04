Magic end 9-game skid against Raptors with 103-97 victory

By IAN HARRISON

Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — Cole Anthony had 15 points and 12 rebounds, Chuma Okeke had 10 points and 11 rebounds and the Orlando Magic beat Toronto 103-97 on Friday night, snapping a nine-game losing streak against the Raptors. Mo Bamba scored 14 points, and Jalen Suggs and Gary Harris each had 13 for the Magic. They had had lost six straight north of the border. The Raptors lost to a 15-win opponent for the second straight night after falling to Detroit on Thursday. Pascal Siakam had 34 points and 14 rebounds for Toronto, and Malachi Flynn scored a season-high 20. The Raptors lost for the fourth time in six games since the All-Star break.