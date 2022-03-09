Key players gone, but Cincy’s Fickell says ‘run is not over’

By MITCH STACY

AP Sports Writer

CINCINNATI (AP) — Sixth-year Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell has convened a spring practice that might be one of the most important of his tenure. Fickell must show the Bearcats’ rise to the College Football Playoff last season wasn’t a fluke. He must also figure out how to replace Desmond Ridder, the four-year starter at quarterback, and running back Jerome Ford and the best cornerback tandem in college football in Coby Bryant and Sauce Gardner. Cincinnati’s spring practice continues until April 14, with the annual spring game set for April 9.