Maciver returns to Blackhawks as associate GM under Davidson

By JAY COHEN

AP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — Norm Maciver is returning to the Chicago Blackhawks after he was hired as associate general manager under new GM Kyle Davidson. The 57-year-old Maciver had been working as the director of player personnel for the Seattle Kraken. Maciver will oversee Chicago’s scouting operation, reporting directly to Davidson. Before he was hired by the expansion Kraken, Maciver worked for the Blackhawks for 14 years in a variety of roles, including assistant GM, director of player personnel and director of player development.