Woman sues Cowboys’ Jerry Jones, says he’s biological father

DALLAS (AP) — A 25-year-old woman who grew up in North Texas is suing Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, alleging he is her biological father. The Dallas Morning News reports Alexandra Davis says in a lawsuit in Dallas County she was conceived from a relationship Jones had with her mother, Cynthia Davis. Court documents show Davis and her mother reached a settlement in which Jones would support them financially as long as they didn’t publicly identify him as her father. A hearing is scheduled for March 31.