Diarra’s 3 spoils Gator comeback, A&M wins 83-80 in OT

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Hassan Diarra drilled a 3-pointer from the top of the key with 0.4 seconds left in overtime to give Texas A&M an 83-80 win over Florida in the second round of the Southeastern Conference tournament. After finding his driving lane cut off, Tyrece Radford passed the ball out to Diarra, who took one dribble to his left before his shot rattled through the rim. Diarra was a 17.9% 3-pointer shooter during the SEC season. Henry Coleman III had 22 points and eight rebounds to lead the Aggies, who play 4th-ranked Auburn in the quarterfinals. Kowacie Reeves scored 21 points and Niels Lane 16, career highs for both reserves, to spark the Gators.