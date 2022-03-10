Gasly leads F1 testing as Mercedes car attracts attention

SAKHIR, Bahrain (AP) — Pierre Gasly was fastest for AlphaTauri in Formula One pre-season testing. Much focus was on the new-look Mercedes and Haas missing the morning start due to freight problems. The session under floodlights ended a few minutes early after Red Bull driver Sergio Perez got stuck in a gravel trap. Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton was 11th in the sleeker Mercedes W13. It has much narrower sidepods on its car compared to testing in Barcelona two weeks ago. This improves downforce. Team principal Toto Wolff said the new design was cleared by governing body FIA.