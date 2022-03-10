Indiana closes on 31-9 run, rallies past Michigan 74-69

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 19 of his 24 points in the second half, Xavier Johnson had 17 points, eight rebounds and seven assists and No. 9 seed Indiana closed on a 31-9 run to rally past eighth-seeded Michigan 74-69 in the second round of the Big Ten Conference tournament. Michigan led by 17 points on an Eli Brooks basket with 12:52 remaining but the Wolverines would not make another field goal until the 1:42 mark. Jackson-Davis made two free throws with 5:39 remaining in the second half to give Indiana its first lead, 63-62, since it was 7-6 with 15:50 remaining before halftime. The free throws capped a 20-2 run. Indiana advances to play top-seeded Illinois in the quarterfinals on Friday. DeVante’ Jones scored 18 points for Michigan.