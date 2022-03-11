AP source: Cubs, Simmons agree to $4 million, 1-year deal

By JAY COHEN

AP Baseball Writer

A person familiar with the situation says the Chicago Cubs have agreed to a $4 million, one-year contract with slick-fielding shortstop Andrelton Simmons. The person, confirming reports by The Athletic and MLB Network, spoke Friday on the condition of anonymity because the deal hasn’t been finalized. A native of Curacao who was drafted in the second round by the Atlanta Braves in 2010, Simmons had his best overall season in 2017 when he batted .278 with 14 home runs, 69 RBIs, 38 doubles and 19 stolen bases. His .981 career fielding percentage ranks third best in baseball among active shortstops. The 32-year-old Simmons won the most recent of his four Gold Gloves in 2018. He batted just .223 with three homers for Minnesota last year.