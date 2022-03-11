Chinakhov lifts Blue Jackets to 3-2 win over Wild in SO

By NICOLE KRAFT

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Yegor Chinakhov scored the shootout winner after Zach Werenski tied the game with 32 seconds left in regulation to rally the Columbus Blue Jackets to a 3-2 win over the Minnesota Wild and snap a four-game losing streak. Chinakov also scored in the first period, and Elvis Merzlikins stopped 36 shots in the win for Columbus. Mats Zuccarello had a goal and an assist, and Kirill Kaprizov also scored for Minnesota. Kaapo Kahkonen had 26 saves in the Wild’s first loss in three games. Minnesota remained in third place in the Central Division, a point behind St. Louis.