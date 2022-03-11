Reports: Kershaw agrees to 1-year deal to stay with Dodgers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Clayton Kershaw is staying put with the Los Angeles Dodgers. According to multiple reports, the free-agent pitcher agreed to a one-year contract to return to the only team he’s ever played for. The deal is pending a physical. Kershaw posted a photo of himself on Instagram with the caption, “We back!” The three-time Cy Young Award winner turns 34 next week. He’s entering his 15th big-league season. Kershaw has a career mark of 185-84. He was 10-8 with a 3.55 ERA and 144 strikeouts last season, when a left forearm injury ended his season early.