No. 24 Princeton wins Ivy tournament, beats Columbia 77-59

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Kaitlyn Chen scored a career-high 30 points and No. 24 Princeton beat Columbia 77-59 to win the Ivy League tournament, earning earn the league’s automatic bid to the NCAAs. This will be the first time since the 2019 season that an Ivy League team will play in the NCAAs. The 2020 NCAA Tournament was called because of the coronavirus and the Ivy League decided not to have sports last year because of the ongoing pandemic. It’s the ninth time since 2010 that the Tigers (24-4) have made the NCAA Tournament. Columbia was looking for its first-ever trip to the NCAAs. Abbey Hsu scored 16 points to lead the Lions (22-6).