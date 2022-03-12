Sore knee sidelines Bulls’ LaVine, Caruso back against Cavs

By ANDREW SELIGMAN

AP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago star Zach LaVine missed the Bulls’ game Saturday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers because of lingering soreness in his left knee while guard Alex Caruso returned from a broken right wrist, giving the defense a big boost. Lavine missed the final three games prior to the All-Star break. The high-flying guard had platelet-rich plasma therapy, a cortisone injection and fluid drained in Los Angeles, hoping the treatment will help him get through the remainder of the season. The Bulls knew they’d have to manage the situation the rest of the way and that LaVine might miss some games. The fact that the two-time All-Star wasn’t able to play even though they had two days off did not seem to raise extra alarms for coach Billy Donovan. Caruso had not played since Jan. 21.