Cubs add veteran reliever Jesse Chavez on minor league deal

By JASON P. SKODA

Associated Press

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — The Chicago Cubs have signed Jesse Chavez to a minor league deal that includes an invitation to big league camp, adding the veteran reliever after he had a strong year with the champion Atlanta Braves. The 38-year Chavez posted a 2.14 ERA in 33 2/3 innings last year after being called up for a start in June. He also pitched 6 1/3 scoreless innings in the postseason. Chavez appeared in 32 games with Chicago in 2018, going 2-1 with a 1.15 ERA over 39 innings.