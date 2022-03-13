Gonzaga gets second straight NCAA No. 1 overall seed

By JOHN MARSHALL

AP Basketball Writer

Top-ranked Gonzaga has earned the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament for the second straight season. The Zags are No. 1 in a West Region that includes Duke in coach Mike Krzyzewski’s final NCAA Tournament, No. 3 Texas Tech and No. 4 Arkansas. Gonzaga reached the NCAA title game for the second time in four years last season and has the type of roster that can make another deep run. The Zags open against Georgia State in Portland, Oregon. Duke starts Coach K’s final March Madness run against Cal State-Fullerton in Greenville, South Carolina.