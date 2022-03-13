Havertz’s late goal gives Chelsea 1-0 win over Newcastle

LONDON (AP) — Kai Havertz’s late finish has sealed a nervy 1-0 win for Chelsea over resurgent Newcastle, providing a rare distraction from the uncertainty surrounding the club’s future. The Germany forward superbly brought down Jorginho’s lofted pass before slotting home, to cut through an otherwise stodgy affair and hand the Blues a fifth successive Premier League win. Thomas Tuchel’s relief was evident as the Chelsea manager launched himself onto the field in exuberant celebration as Havertz netted the winner.