Roman Josi gets 2 goals for Predators in 6-2 win over Wild

By DAVE CAMPBELL

AP Sports Writer

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Roman Josi scored twice to establish a career high with 17 goals for Nashville. He led the Predators past Minnesota 6-2 to spoil the start of a franchise-record nine-game homestand for the Wild. Filip Forsberg had two goals and an assist, Philip Tomasino added a goal and an assist and Nick Cousins had a goal and two assists for the Predators. They tied the Wild for for third place in the Central Division. St. Louis is in second, four points up. The Wild have played one fewer game than the Blues and the Predators.