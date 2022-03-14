AP sources: Chargers, J.C. Jackson agree to 5-year contract

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

Two people familiar with the negotiations confirmed to The Associated Press that cornerback J.C. Jackson had agreed to a five-year contract with the Los Angeles Chargers. That continues the franchise’s aggressive makeover of the defense. Jackson’s contract will be worth $82.5 million, including $40 million guaranteed. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal can’t become official until the start of the new league year on Wednesday. Jackson, 26, became one of the top available free agents after the New England Patriots did not apply the franchise tag to him last week.