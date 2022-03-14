MLB tests pitch clock, anti-shift, bigger bases in minors

By JAKE SEINER

AP Baseball Writer

VENICE, Fla. (AP) — Pitchers, catchers and batters will be able to appeal calls from human umpires to “robo umps” in the Low-A Southeast League this season, while pitch clocks, anti-shift rules and larger bases will be tried in the minors ahead of possible big league use in 2023. MLB announced a slate of rules trials, including updates to the Automated Ball-Strike System and a ban on infield shifts. The new rules will expand on several experiments from 2021. Some could be introduced to the majors as soon as 2023. The changes were first reported by Yahoo! Sports. The Automated Ball-Strike System will be used at Triple-A for the first time, as well as in Low-A Southeast for the second straight year.