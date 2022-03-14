AP source: Titans keeping C Ben Jones, adding Jamarco Jones

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Pro Football Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A person familiar with the deals says the Tennessee Titans are keeping center Ben Jones in the middle of their offensive line and are adding Seattle offensive lineman Jamarco Jones. Ben Jones agreed Monday to a two-year deal worth $14 million with Jamarco Jones also agreeing to terms. That’s according to the person who spoke on the condition of anonymity to The Associated Press because the contract with Ben Jones had not been announced and Jamarco Jones cannot sign until the start of the new league year Wednesday. The Titans released left guard Rodger Saffold and reserve Kendall Lamm last week to clear salary cap space.