Yusei Kikuchi throws 40-pitch bullpen for Blue Jays

By MARK DIDTLER

Associated Press

DUNEDIN, Fla, (AP) — Yusei Kikuchi threw a 40-pitch bullpen session, one day after the left-hander joined what projects as formidable Toronto Blue Jays rotation that includes Hyun Jin Ryu and Alek Manoah. Kikuchi’s $36 million, three-year deal was finalized Monday. Kikuchi spoke highly about a video the Blue Jays sent him that included comments from general manager Ross Atkins and his new teammates. Kikuchi joined the Seattle Mariners for 2019 season after pitching for parts of eight seasons with the Seibu Lions of Japan’s Pacific League.