AP source: Titans releasing 7-time Pro Bowler Julio Jones

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Pro Football Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A person familiar with the move says the Tennessee Titans will be releasing seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones in a move to clear salary cap space. Jones will be designated as a post-June 1 release with the Titans carrying the cap hit until June 1. That’s according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday on the condition of anonymity because the move has not been announced. The Titans traded for Jones last June in a move that gave Atlanta salary cap space. Tennessee needed another top wide receiver to pair with A.J. Brown. Jones started only 11 games, counting the postseason. He finished with a career-low 31 catches for 434 yards and one touchdown.