Captain 1,000: Flyers salute Giroux in potential final days

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Flyers center Claude Giroux is set on Thursday to play his 1,000th career game. He would join Hall of Famer Bobby Clarke as the only players to reach 1,000 games played all with the Flyers. The night should be a celebration of a career that includes 291 goals, 900 points, a trip to the 2010 Stanley Cup Final and this season’s All-Star Game MVP trophy. The Flyers are likely to trade Giroux before Monday’s deadline. They are in last place and could send Giroux to a contender as he tries to chase his first Stanley Cup.