Embattled Chelsea beats Lille to reach CL quarters

LILLE, France (AP) — U.S. international Christian Pulisic converted one of Chelsea’s rare chances and Cesar Azpilicueta added another goal to help the defending champion progress to the Champions League quarterfinals with a 2-1 win at Lille. Chelsea did not create much but converted both opportunities against the French league champion. Pulisic canceled out a penalty from Burak Ylmaz with a goal at the stroke of halftime and Azpilicueta scored the winner in the 71st minute. Chelsea had won the opening leg 2-0 at Stamford Bridge last month. The club’s future has since been left in doubt after Britain and the European Union froze the assets of owner Roman Abramovich.