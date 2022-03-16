Hagler sets sights on winning more races, another IMSA title

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

Taylor Hagler last season became only the second woman in IMSA sports car history to win the championship, and the first woman to win the Michelin Pilot Challenge TCR championship. The 26-year-old Texan did it in her first season with Bryan Herta Autosport and now has sights on defending that title. She races Thursday at Sebring International Raceway with co-driver Michael Lewis in the second race of the IMSA season. Hagler and Lewis finished second in the season-opening race at Daytona in January.