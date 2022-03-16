Michigan women enter NCAA Tournament at hoops program’s peak

By LARRY LAGE

AP Sports Writer

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Kim Barnes Arico left her close-knit family in New York and New Jersey a decade ago to turn Michigan’s women’s basketball program into a consistent winner for the first time. The former St. John’s coach has pulled off the feat. She is leading Michigan to the NCAA Tournament for a fifth time. The program’s previous eight coaches combined for just four appearances in the top-tier tournament. Third-seeded Michigan plays 14th-seeded American at home on Saturday in the NCAA Tournament.