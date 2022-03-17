American defender George Bello ‘starstruck’ in Bundesliga

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — American defender George Bello says he is “starstruck” to be facing players like Erling Haaland and Robert Lewandowski after securing a move to Bundesliga club Arminia Bielefeld. Bello joined Bielefeld from Major League Soccer’s Atlanta in January. He made his first start in a 1-0 loss at Borussia Dortmund on Saturday, playing the full game after previously making four substitute appearances for the German team. Bello faced his compatriot and friend Gio Reyna as well as Norwegian star Haaland when they came on for the last half hour for Dortmund. Bello says “I’m just blessed to be here.”