Coastal Carolina fires women’s basketball coach Williams

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Coastal Carolina has fired women’s basketball coach Jaida Williams after nine seasons. The school announced the decision on Friday. Williams went 15-11 overall this season and 4-9 in the Sun Belt Conference. She was 129-127 during her time with the Chanticleers. School vice president for intercollegiate athletics Matt Hogue thanked Williams for her service. He said he planned to start a national search for Williams’ successor. Williams best season came in 2019-20 when the team won a record 25 games and finished 25-4. The postseason was cut short that year due to the coronavirus pandemic.