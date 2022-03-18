Teddy Allen scoring in ‘Buckets’ for New Mexico State

By JOHN WAWROW

AP Sports Writer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Teddy Allen picked up the “Teddy Buckets” nickname as a freshman at West Virginia for his deft scoring ability. It took him five stops in five years to finally feel at home at New Mexico State. Allen’s roundabout journey began at West Virginia and then took him to Wichita State, Western Nebraska Community College and Nebraska. He finally landed in Las Cruces, New Mexico, this season. He’s the Western Athletic Conference player of the year and scored 37 points in 12th-seeded New Mexico State’s 70-63 win over Connecticut in an NCAA Tournament West Region first-round game on Thursday. The Aggies advanced to play fourth-seeded Arkansas on Saturday in Buffalo, New York.