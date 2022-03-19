AP source: Castellanos, Phillies agree to $100M, 5-year deal

By MIKE FITZPATRICK

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Free-agent slugger Nick Castellanos and the Philadelphia Phillies have agreed to a $100 million, five-year contract, according to a person familiar with the negotiations. The person spoke on condition of anonymity early Saturday because the deal was subject to a successful physical. Castellanos batted .309 with 34 homers and 100 RBIs last season for the Cincinnati Reds, making his first All-Star team and winning a Silver Slugger Award.