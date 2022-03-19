Martin, Kansas hold off Creighton 79-72 for another Sweet 16

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Sports Writer

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Remy Martin scored 20 points, Ochai Agbaji put Kansas ahead for good with his first basket early in the second half, and the Jayhawks held off Creighton 79-72 to advance to the Sweet 16. Martin hadn’t led top-seeded Kansas in scoring all season as the fifth-year senior battled a sore knee. He’s now done it in both NCAA Tournament games. The shorthanded Bluejays stayed close with an uncharacteristically hot showing from 3-point range. One of the worst teams in the country from beyond the arc, ninth-seeded Creighton went 12 of 28. Arthur Kaluma’s 24 points led the Bluejays.