Meyers career-high 29 leads Princeton past Kentucky 69-62

STEVE BITTENBENDER

Associated Press

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Abby Meyers set a career-high with 29 points to lead No. 11-seed Princeton to its second-ever women’s NCAA Tournament win with a 69-62 victory over sixth-seeded Kentucky. The Tigers (25-4) have won 18 straight games and never trailed after the first quarter. They led by as many as nine points three times in the fourth quarter. However, it was a grueling battle to knock off the Wildcats (19-12), who entered the tournament winners of 10 straight – and the last three against teams ranked in the AP Top 25.Three-time All-American Rhyne Howard led Kentucky with 17 points. However, she struggled, going 4-for-14 from the floor.