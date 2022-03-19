Osimhen scores another brace in Napoli comeback win

ROME (AP) — Victor Osimhen scored twice and Napoli came back from a goal down to beat visiting Udinese 2-1 and pull level with AC Milan atop Serie A. Milan was playing at Cagliari later Saturday. Gerard Deulofeu gave Udinese an early advantage. Osimhen equalized after the break with a header then won it with one touch by redirecting a cross from Giovanni Di Lorenzo. Oshimhen also had a brace in Napoli’s 2-1 win at Hellas Verona last weekend. He’ll miss the team’s next match for accumulated cards. Third-place Inter Milan was hosting Fiorentina later.