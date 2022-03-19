TIPPING OFF: Izzo, Coach K meet for last time, Sweet 16 spot

By The Associated Press

The matchup between Hall of Fame coaches Mike Krzyzewski of Duke and Tom Izzo of Michigan State highlights the final day of the NCAA Tournament’s opening weekend. This will be the sixth time the coaching titans have met in the tournament. Coach K is 3-2 in those games and 12-3 overall against Izzo. Also, Auburn coach Bruce Pearl says key reserve Jaylin Williams should play against Miami after leaving the game against Jacksonville State early following a collision with a teammate. And Villanova assistant Dwayne Anderson, injured Friday while trying to keep Jermaine Samuels from crashing out of bounds, is expected back on the bench for the game against Ohio State.