Titans agree to terms with kicker Randy Bullock, RB Hilliard

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have brought back a couple more of their own players, this time agreeing to terms with kicker Randy Bullock and running back Dontrell Hilliard. The Titans announced the deals Saturday. Bullock joined the Titans after they put Sam Ficken on injured reserve. They cut Michael Badgley after he missed both an extra point and a field goal in their season opener. Bullock played in 16 games and made three game-winning kicks at Seattle, at Indianapolis and against the 49ers. Hillard averaged 6.3 yards per carry after joining the Titans last October.