Bears sign receiver-returner Pringle to 1-year contract

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears have signed Kansas City Chiefs receiver and kick returner Byron Pringle to a one-year contract. Pringle played on a Super Bowl champion and had 898 yards on 67 receptions after joining the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Kansas State in 2018. He caught 42 passes for 568 yards last season and returned 25 kickoffs for 621 yards, an average of 24.8 yards that ranked fifth in the NFL. Pringle goes from a team that went 12-5 and lost to Cincinnati in the AFC championship game after back-to-back Super Bowl appearances to one that is rebuilding.