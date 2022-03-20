De Sciglio replaces injured Di Lorenzo in Italy squad

MILAN (AP) — Roberto Mancini has called up Juventus defender Mattia De Sciglio to replace the injured Giovanni Di Lorenzo in the Italy squad for the World Cup playoffs. Di Lorenzo was forced to withdraw from the squad after the Napoli full back sprained his right knee during Saturday’s 2-1 victory over Udinese in Serie A. De Sciglio made the last of his 39 international appearances in 2019. Italy faces North Macedonia in Palermo, Sicily, on Thursday. The winner will play either Portugal and Turkey for a spot at the tournament in Qatar later this year. Italy failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.