Rangers sign veteran RHP Richards to pitch in relief

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — Free agent right-hander Garrett Richards has signed a one-year contract with Texas. The former starter is expected to pitch multiple innings out of the bullpen for the Rangers. The deal guarantees Richards $5.5 million, including his $4.5 million salary this season. The Rangers also hold a $9 million club option for 2023 that includes a $1 million buyout. Richards was 7-8 with a 4.87 ERA with the Boston Red Sox last season. He started 22 games into early August before making his last 18 appearances out of the bullpen. The 33-year-old Richards has pitched 11 major league seasons, also for the Los Angeles Angels and San Diego Padres.